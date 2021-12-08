Sponsored: This is how you do the festive season in Dubai…

We’re all about sand over snow at Christmas — wearing Santa hats by the sea, short sleeves, alfresco brunches and tanned festive selfies.

And if you’re looking for somewhere special to make those sun-soaked memories this year, Sofitel Dubai The Palm has a collection of festive fiestas to explore amongst its collection of A-List facilities.

The night before Christmas

Sofitel Dubai The Palm is hosting a pair of Christmas Eve dining experiences, the first is at their luxe steakhouse — Porterhouse. The meal there begins with a choice between wood-smoked salmon and royal caviar on buckwheat blinis, or salt-baked beetroot with hazelnut crumbs; followed by a course of butternut squash cappuccino soup; then you’ll be asked to choose between tournedos Rossini, chicken galantine or pumpkin Wellington for the main course. Dessert is, Santa’s Belt, not the real one of course, this is far tastier combination of white chocolate mousse, raspberry crémeux and almond cake.

With azure sea views all the way to the horizon, Moana’s special menu offers an appropriately maritime flavour for your Christmas Eve. The feast begins with a choice of salmon nigiri criollo or mushroom nigiri, followed by octopus and olives or melon tiradito. For the main course, diners may select either roasted salmon in a lemon sauce, turkey breast stuffed with green apple and blue cheese, or vegan scallops served alongside celeriac pur​​ée, sweet peas and miso. Santa’s belt, will also be offered here for dessert.

And if you buy a voucher online before December 20, you’ll get 20 per cent off.

Both dinners Dec 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs350 adults, Dhs175 kids. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/festive/christmas-eve-dinner

The big day

There are also a pair of Christmas Day brunches on offer, both have the same great food, a fantastic selection of drinks and there’s live music on offer throughout. At Manava it’s a fully festive family affair with themed games and Christmas crafts in the garden, and music provided by the vocal talent of The Voice UK contestant, Jin Flora.

Porterhouse is reserved for adult company this Christmas, providing a sophisticated spot for the season’s eatings. Relax inside or enjoy the alfresco life with a table on a palm-hemmed veranda. The soundtrack here is provided by Toi Jazz Trio — expect swing classics, jazzed up Christmas tracks and top-tapping Bossanova beats.

The dining experience is the same at both brunches and includes Arabian salads, fresh sushi, charcuterie boards, celeriac and chestnut soup; and British pies filled with steak or turkey. There’s a carvery corner offering turkey ballotine stuffed with foie gras, and the vegan friendly beetroot Wellington. For your main course, you can indulge in orange-infused duck leg, perhaps, or a Mediterranean seafood casserole. Dessert includes three kinds of bûche de Noël and a white chocolate fountain.

Both brunches Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs595 house, ages 12 to 20 Dhs260, kids six to 11 Dhs130. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/festive/christmas-day-brunch

Gobble to go

Sofitel Dubai The Palm is raising the turkey take away bar this year with not one but three festive kitchen-avoiding options for you. There’s a turkey big enough for eight people, roasted in herb butter and served alongside roast potatoes and caramelised onions, roast pumpkin, honey-glazed chestnuts, and Brussels sprouts with beef bacon (Dhs650, or Dhs520 for orders placed and paid before December 19). There’s also chermoula-marinated sea bass (Dhs400 for two) or slow-cooked Wagyu short ribs (Dhs550 for four). All meals come with sides but there are additional options, desserts and extra sauces for a supplimentary fee (sides Dhs65 sauces Dhs45, Christmas pudding Dhs80, Stollen Dhs80, Yule log Dhs110).

Order now on sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

The season of gifting

Looking for some creative gift ideas this Christmas? Sofitel has got you. They’ve curated a collection of experiences that range from romantic dinners to indulgent spa days — all discounted from the standard prices. And isn’t experience the greatest gift of all?

Choose now at sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/giftexperiences

New Year same level of awesome

There are two NYE packages to choose from, a Gold and a Platinum option, each with their own inclusions and restaurant options. The Gold will be hosted across three separate venues, each with their own musical accompaniment. Moana offers a five-course menu, highlights of which include lobster tartare, grilled prawn salad, and Wagyu tenderloin. There’s a spectacular buffet on offer at Maui, and the adults only celebrations at Porterhouse will feature a menu offering Wagyu beef tenderloin or Norwegian cod fillet for a main course.

Dhs2,500 for adults, Dhs1,750 for teens aged 12 to 21 years. Children under 12 are free. Includes free flowing house drinks and bubbles.

The Platinum Package offers another step up in experience. There’s an adults-only party at Laguna Lounge, the beachfront bar with Palm Jumeirah skyline views. Music comes courtesy of DJ Darryl Rees and there’ll be assorted roaming entertainment. Dining highlights include Hadid Gold Edition caviar, oysters and sushi, foie gras, dry-aged Irish rump, and slow-cooked short ribs. Or for the ultimate level of exclusivity, you can hire out one of the private beachfront cabanas (comfortably fitting up to 10 people at a total cost of Dhs30,000 for the night). There you’ll get front row seats for The Edge Show Band performance.

Dhs3,500 for adults and Dhs1,750 for teens aged 16 to 21 years. Includes free flowing house drinks and bubbles. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/festive/new-years-eve-events

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

