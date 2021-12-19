Heading to the capital? Take note as there is a new entry procedure in place…

To strengthen the precautionary measures which will help keep the Covid-19 infection rate low in the capital, an update has been announced to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE.

The capital has approved the use of EDE scanners at entry points which will be able to rapidly detect potential Covid-19 cases. It was announced via the Abu Dhabi Media Office on December 15, and was put in place today, Sunday, December 19.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter the emirate from within the UAE and approved the use of EDE scanners at entry points. pic.twitter.com/6cRyvfS292 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 15, 2021

The tweet added that the low rate of infections in Abu Dhabi has been achieved through the ongoing implementation of preventative and precautionary measures such as continuous testing, contact tracing, a high vaccination rate and the use of a green pass system for public spaces and events.

The added measures of the EDE scanners will serve to strengthen the above precautionary measures to help maintain a low Covid-19 infection rate in the capital which currently stands at 0.05 per cent.

In a series of tweets, Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that the scanners use advanced technology to detect potential cases without storing information.

The new checks are located near Ghantoot on E11 road. Motorists must stop at the checkpoint where a mobile phone application will be used to scan for fever and other symptoms of Covid-19.

Any potential positive cases detected will be referred to an on-site testing centre where a free antigen test will be provided. Results will be released within 20 minutes.

If an individual is a resident of Abu Dhabi and is found positive, they will be sent home to quarantine for 10 days. Those who live outside of Abu Dhabi will have to return home and alert the health authorities in the emirate they reside in.

