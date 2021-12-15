Sponsored: This new spot offers unrivalled views of the whole city…

Dubai’s newest outdoor hotspot, Aura Skypool, the world’s first and highest 360 degree infinity pool, is hosting a party in the sky this New Year’s Eve.

Found 200-metres high above the Palm, Aura Skypool offers unrivalled views of the entire city. Guests can choose from a number of packages, guaranteed to showcase the best of Dubai’s phenomenal fireworks displays.

First row seats on the outdoor deck offer wither Burj Al Arab & Burj Khalifa View, Ain Dubai View, Palm View, or the City View for Dhs4,500 per person. This includes a bottle of Champagne between two and a food platter. Second row seats overlooking the Palm are Dhs3,500, and with a City View it’s Dhs3,000.

Inside you’ll find the chic atmospheric Aura lounge with lush greenery and organic design, to relax and enjoy the DJ’s soundtrack. Tickets here are priced at Dhs2,000 with Champagne for two and a ‘Taste of AURA’ platter to share.

Whether you’re a long-term Dubai resident, brand new to the city, or just visiting; Aura Skypool needs to be seen to be believed. The jaw-dropping attraction can’t be found anywhere else in the world.

All below prices are per person:

Book your tickets at reservations@auraskypool.com.

Aura Skypool, 50th floor, Palm Tower Dubai (entrance through St. Regis), Palm Jumeirah, December 31 8pm to 2am. More info: auraskypool.com