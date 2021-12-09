Sponsored: Start 2022 the right way at this gorgeous new beach bar…

Jones The Grocer holds a special place in the hearts of UAE residents. Across all of its locations, it’s a name synonymous with outstanding kitchen craft, absolutely ripper Aussie vibes, and precisely the right balance of unpretentious sophistication and too-easy chill.

And it’s these things, combined with a truly stunning piece of shorefront real estate on Palm West Beach that has made the newest Jones The Grocer location, one of the most talked-about fresh openings in town. And we can now drop the news, that they’re actually holding a very special New Year’s Eve party with three great value packages from Dhs495 and limited spots for guests. Here’s what you can expect…

The food will be fire

Plating up epic gastro-noms comes as standard at Jones The Grocer, but their five-course Palm West Beach NYE meal sounds like its delivering something extra special to help 2022 (at least) start off on the right foot. You can expect an appearance of the sharing fiesta that is their legendary cheese and charcuterie board; assorted sharing starters such as spicy croquettes, and nice & spicy togarashi-seasoned zucchini fries. Next up, we’re always saying that pizza courses should be mandatory and it looks like the Jones team agrees because they’ll be serving a collection of gourmet pizza prepared in their own woodfire pizza oven, before you move onto the mains.

For the plat principal you can select a range of Jones’ favourites such as their signature steak; truffle mushroom risotto; and salmon ahoy! All good things must end, but at least here, it ends on a sweet note with one of JTG’s Dubai-famous desserts.

The skies will be lit

And of course it’s not a NYE party without fireworks shredding the sky into kaleidoscopic ribbons — and at Jones The Grocer Palm West Beach, you get a front-row, beachfront seat for two of the biggest banger-fests in town. The annual Palm and JBR spectaculars, now with added Ain Dubai theatrics.

And your soundtrack for the evening will be curated by a DJ that, we can assure you, has been fully briefed on the assignment.

Package deals

Premium beverage package: Dhs1,095 per person (includes select Jones cocktails, prosecco, house wines, draught beer and non-alcoholic beverages)

House beverage package: Dhs750 per person (includes house wines, draught beer and non-alcoholic beverages)

Soft beverag package: Dhs495 per person (includes select Jones mocktails, Jones cola, ginger beer, soda, coffee, tea and water)

Kids six to 12 Dhs245 per child (includes soft drinks and a three-course meal), kids five and below are free

Jones The Grocer Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. DJ 7.30pm to closing, dinner 8pm to midnight. To book call: (054) 998 6162, or email: thepalm@jonesthegrocer.com

Images: Provided