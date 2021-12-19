Sponsored: Dubai Creek Resort has got you covered this holiday season…

The first day of the year sets the tone for the rest of the year so if you want to start the new year in the right mood, celebrate at one of these Dubai Creek Resort spots.

New Year’s Eve

Boardwalk

When: Friday, December 31, 8.30pm to 1am

Say hello to 2022 under the stars at Boardwalk. There’s live entertainment on the deck, indulge in a seven-course menu and enjoy front row seats for Park Hyatt’s unmissable firework display. It will cost you Dhs1,050 for the house package and Dhs1,295 for the sparkling package with priority seating on the lower deck. For children aged six to 12, it’s Dhs295.

@boardwalkdubai

Casa de Tapas

When: Friday, December 31, 8.30pm to 2am

Say adios to 2021 the Spanish way, with a live band and acrobatic salsa throughout the evening. Throw in front row seats to the hotel’s very own fireworks and you have yourself a memorable start to the new year. It’s Dhs755 per person for food and house drinks and Dhs895 for food and sparkling.

@casadetapasdubai

Cielo Sky Lounge

When: Friday, December 31, 8.30pm to 2am

The popular outdoor lounge in Dubai is hosting an evening with tunes from an international DJ followed by front row seats to the Park Hyatt’s fireworks show. It’s Dhs499 for house drinks (11pm to 2am) and Dhs899 if you want to add in food (8.30pm to 2am).

@cielodxb

New Year’s Day

Traiteur

When: Saturday, January 1, 1pm to 4.30pm

Start 2022 on a great note by taking a seat at Traiteur Brunch. The serene atmosphere of the lush Fountain Garden is just what you need after a night of partying. There are exquisite cuisines to feast on and a lively ambience. Pay Dhs645 for soft drinks, Dhs895 for house drinks and Dhs1,095 for bubbles. Bringing your little one along? It’s Dhs295 (ages six to 12).

@parkhyattdubai

For all of Dubai Creek Resort’s festive deals, visit this website here.

dubaicreekresort.com