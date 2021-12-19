Sponsored: Five Palm Jumeirah and Five Jumeirah Village are pulling out all the stops…

With New Year’s Eve just around the corner it’s time to decide exactly where you’ll be welcoming in 2022. Five Hotels & Resorts is planning no less than nine epic parties across both of its Dubai hotels.

At Five Palm Jumeirah, guests can choose from a number of lavish soirees, from a beachside gala dinner to the ultimate rooftop knees up.

Five Beach Deck is hosting a beautiful gala dinner including live cooking stations, entertainment and a brilliant view of the fireworks with unlimited house drinks, priced from Dhs2,000 per person.

At Praia you’ll find a similar view of the fireworks, as well as a Mediterranean menu, house beverages and lively tunes by a glamorous band for Dhs2,000.

For a more foodie-focused event, check out Cinque which has an indulge gourmet Italian set menu with unlimited drinks from Dhs1,500. While BLVD On One has an international family-friendly gala dinner with a buffet, a chocolate fountain, house beverages and live entertainment, from Dhs1,500.

If you love Champagne, head down to Maiden Shanghai on December 31, for a gourmet Chinese set menu including house beverages, a pumping party atmosphere and plenty of champagne showers, from Dhs1,500.

For an unforgettable night under the stars, a breathtaking view of the Marina skyline, make your way to The Penthouse. Dine, drink and dance to international DJs until the sun comes up, from Dhs3,000 per person.

At Five Jumeirah Village, there’s plenty of fun to be had. Ring in the new year with the UK’s no.1 urban DJ, or keep it casual at JVC’s popular pub.

Friends and family can gather for an authentic Italian feast at Trattoria by Cinque. Enjoy traditional dishes and plenty of spritz with its Italian NYE set menu including house beverages, from only Dhs799,

Get the tunes going with Charlie Sloth at Soul Street and feast on delicious street food, with bottomless beverages from Dhs999. Alternatively, check out Goose Island and sample your way through the pub’s brilliant foodie and drinks, while enjoying games for the whole family. Tap House chef’s selection dinner including house beverages is priced from Dhs799.

Don’t miss out on these exciting events. For bookings, call (0)4 455 9989 or visit palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com/christmas-new-years-eve-parties-in-dubai.