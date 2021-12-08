What an a-glaze-ing offer…

Ahh doughnuts. The indulgent, perfectly glazed, oh-so-delicious snack that we never say no to – no matter what time of day. If there was a king of doughnuts, Krispy Kreme would reign supreme, and next week, you can get your hands on special-edition free doughnuts from there.

Worldwide delivery service Deliveroo is celebrating its sixth year in the UAE, and for this reason, it’s shelling out no less than 6,000 limited edition teal doughnuts between Sunday, December 12 and 14. The simple sugar-glazed goodies are topped with green icing and dusted with birthday sprinkles.

So, how can you get your hands on a free Krispy Kreme doughnut? Simple. If you order your breakfast, lunch or dinner from one of Deliveroo’s ‘Deliveroo Editions’ partners on December 12, 13 or 14, you’ll get your doughnut delivered along with your order. Doughnut miss your chance to get one, as there’s limited stock.

Not only will you get a free doughnut, but your Deliveroo rider will also be gifted one as a surprise and a ‘thank you’, as part of Deliveroo’s commitment to celebrating their riders ‘who are at the heart of the business’.

Certain restaurants are on Deliveroo Editions, meaning they are exclusive to Deliveroo. Look out for the Deliveroo Editions badge when you are scrolling through.

Deliveroo first entered the UAE in 2015 with a launch in Dubai and over the last six years has expanded into Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain, Ajman, Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah.

deliveroo.ae

Images: Provided