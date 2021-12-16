Sponsored: Celebrate the festive season at Dubai Festival City Mall…

Dubai Festival City Mall is already a top destination for families looking to enjoy outdoor activities, entertainment and Ripe by the Bay. But now there’s even more reason to visit, with a huge Winter Wonderland pop-up.

From now until December 30, guests can explore the free festive set-up, spread out across the mall, both indoors and outdoors. Every day between 2pm and 8pm, little ones can enjoy activities such as an elf’s workshop, tree lighting, a letterbox to send letters to Santa, a dedicated kids arts and crafts station and more. Roaming entertainment includes winter fairies, a gingerbread man, and the nutcracker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Of course, no Winter Wonderland is complete without a Santa’s Grotto, which will be a highlight of the pop-up, offering a meet and greet with the main man from 5pm to 9pm each day. Getting you truly in the festive spirit, you’ll find plenty of festive photo opportunities.

Make sure you’re there from 6pm each night to catch a special tree lighting experience with snowfall, followed by a festive rendition of the IMAGINE show featuring popular festive hit ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’.

If you love shopping for gifts but can’t bear the thought of having to actually wrap them, Dubai Festival City Mall is on-hand to help. Anyone who spends more than Dhs300 at the mall can have their items gift-wrapped by the team, ready to put straight under the tree.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, daily 2pm to 8pm until December 30. dubaifestivalcitymall.com