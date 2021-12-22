Sponsored: Get in the festive spirit…

The spirit of festive cheer is in the air, and where better to celebrate the special season than at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan? With a huge selection of festive activities, this iconic hotel is the place to eat, drink and be merry this Christmas.

Pepper Restaurant is your home away from home this Christmas, with a lavish festive buffet brunch and a special visit for the big man in red. Join on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and enjoy all your favourite dishes and drinks. Prices start from Dhs149 with soft beverages, Dhs249 with house beverages, Dhs349 with premium beverages and a 50 per cent discount for kids aged 6-12 years.

If you prefer to enjoy Christmas lunch in your pyjamas, check out the turkey takeaway options from Mellow. Opt for marinated plain roasted, or stuffed slow-roasted, with your choice for three sides from: roasted Brussel sprouts, sweet potato mash, roasted pumpkin, honey-glazed roasted vegetables, green beans and almonds, braised red cabbage and rosemary new potatoes. It’s Dhs400 for a 3kg to 4kg bird, Dhs500 for 5kg to 6kg or Dhs600 6kg to 8kg.

At Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, it’s an alfresco affair, with a three-course set menu on December 25th. Between 6.30pm and 10.30pm start with a pumpkin cappuccino served with duck liver, followed by either turkey or pan-seared codfish and a yule log to finish – all for Dhs150 (or plus Dhs79 with a cocktail pairing).

Ring in the new year at Waves Bar and Outdoor Lounge Gatsby-style, with a lavish party between 9pm and 12am. With the sounds of a resident DJ and live musician, enjoy unlimited bubbly for Dhs99 per hour, unlimited cocktails or house drinks at Dhs139 for three hours or three hours of unlimited premium beverages for Dhs199.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street cor. Rabdan Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)56 413 3787. novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com