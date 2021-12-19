Sponsored: All the best Al Forsan festive fun…

For most of the year Marriott Al Forsan is known for its pedigree as a hub of sporting thrills and adrenaline fulled adventure. But over the December holiday period, it becomes a whole lot cosier, offering a tinsel-wrapped collection of festive fun to help you make the merriest of memories. These are just some of our favourites…

A quintessential Festive Dinner at The Grill

This award-winning steakhouse is hosting a grand nightly (except Sundays) festive a la carte feast between December 16 and December 31. Expect novel nöel twists and seasonal fine dining classics.

Nightly between 6.30pm and 11.30pm (except Sundays), priced on an a la carte basis.

Festive Turkey (and other ‘British meat’) Takeaway

The Yuletide season can be a stressful one, particularly if you’re the one tasked with preparing a big family dinner. The halls need to be decked, stockings hung where all can see, logs on the fire and gifts under the tree — and after all that, you have to cook a giant piece of poultry too? Marriott Al Forsan can lighten the load a little though with their ‘to order’ Christmas banquet which lets you take a roasted joint home along with a truckload of trimmings (including sautéed butternut, sweet potatoes, honey-glazed carrots and sauces), and if you want to pass it off as your own, we can pretty much guarantee nobody will ask any questions. Roast turkey packages include 6kg for Dhs749, 8kg for Dhs849 and a whopping 10kg bird for Dhs949. There are also roasted ‘British meat’ bundles available from Dhs949.

Christmas & New Year celebrations at Khayal restaurant

The hotel’s upscale all-day dining restaurant is hosting a series of traditional dinners, brunches and raffle draws on key days over the festive period. On Christmas Eve between 6.30pm and 11pm tuck into an extravagant evening buffet with six live cooking stations, mulled grape and a visit from Santa. Adult prices from Dhs249, kids over six years — Dhs99. On Chrismas Day there’s a grand funfare brunch from 1pm to 4pm, enjoy an international buffet alongside seasonal favourites, live music and, as luck would have it another visit from the man in red. Adult prices from Dhs299, kids over six years — Dhs99.

On New Year’s Eve there’s another sophisticated family friendly soiree, with fine dining and refined ambiance. It unfolds between 7pm and midnight, is charged from Dhs299 for adults and kids over six are Dhs99. On January first, you can start the new year the way you wish to continue… With a brunch. Yes, you can kick 2022 off on an epicurean foot, with a grand international feast and access to the private outdoor terrace overlooking the lush landscaped gardens. Adult prices from Dhs299, kids over six years — Dhs99. Raffle draws will take place at all meals.

Festive brunches and New Year’s Eve celebrations at Appaloosa Sports Bar

Wait. There’s more. Appaloosa is getting in on the act too. They’ve got a special Christmas Day edition of their ‘Bring Your Own Friends Brunch’ and its got your name on it. It’s a buffet spread of Yuletide awesomeness and features those ‘speciality British meats’. Way better than trying to guess your aunty’s charades mime, and at least a factor of five times as good as watching Mary Poppins for the eleventieth time – this is what we want for Christmas. Running from 1pm to 5pm, and priced from Dhs199 per adult, you can upgrade to house package for an additional Dhs149.

In a rare sight for a venue on NYE, entrance to Appaloosa is free. There’ll be live entertainment from a DJ, the terrace will open and decorated accordingly, there’s a full a la carte offering on offer and you grab yourself two hours of unlimited bubbles for Dhs99. Party from 10.30pm to 3am.

Need help on New Year’s Day? Appaloosa has got you with their ‘Recovery Brunch’. The very best kind of first aid. Between 1pm and 4pm enjoy a lavish buffet (including those Euro meats) for Dhs199. Upgrade your package to house for an additional Dhs149, or bubbles for an extra Dhs199.

Marriott Al Forsan, Khalifa City A. Tel: (02) 201 4131, or email: mhrs.auhal.restaurant.res@marriott.com

Images: Provided