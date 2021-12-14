Sponsored: It has all the components for a cool relaxing brunch…

If you like your brunch to come with great views, foot-tapping entertainment and attentive staff in addition to popular food from around the world, this is a brunch for you.

Address Fountain Views has a new Lush Brunch at The Restaurant on the 14th floor of the hotel which ticks all the boxes for a cool relaxing brunch.

The venue is a smorgasbord of impressive Dubai sights including the Dubai Fountain that will vie for your attention as shoulder swaying live jazz music fills the air.

As for the food, you’ll find a number of cuisines laid out before you. There are a plethora of starters from cheese, cold cuts, fruits, yoghurts, ceviche, and more.

For mains, there are chefs grilling steaks, lamb chops, prawns right in front of you or if you prefer Italian, there’s a pasta station, too. For fans of seafood, there’s a sushi station and other seafood delights including oysters, king prawn and more.

There are tasty drinks, too and a show-stopping dessert display that will have you whipping out your cameras for the ‘Gram.

Take a break during your meal to scope out the Dubai skyline views or the fountain show, or snap the perfect photo on the swing with the Burj Khalifa in the background.

The brunch is open to the whole family and will cost you just Dhs295 for the soft package (adults above 12) and Dhs395 for the house package. For little ones aged six to 11, you can get 50 per cent off meaning you’ll just pay Dhs147.50 and under-fives dine for free.

It runs every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm. Make your reservations on 04 245 8888.

The Restaurant, Address Fountain Views, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs147.50 children ages 6-11, under 5s free. Tel: (0)4 245 8888. addresshotels.com

Images: Address Fountain Views