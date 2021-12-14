Sponsored: Make the most of the merriest time of year…

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is one of our favourite capital spots for ramping up those festive feels this time of year.

Maybe it’s the giant tree in the lobby, or the great mix of international restaurants each offering their own seasonal celebrations. Whatever the reason, ‘Yule’ be glad you came by this December.

Cheerful Christmas Brunch and Christmas Eve Dinner at Urban Kitchen

This hub of international cuisine is throwing down two festive fiestas this Christmas, with dining experiences on December 24 and 25. On Christmas Eve, there’s a Santa soiree, with traditional Yuletide delicacies, a carving station, indulgent desserts and a visit from old Papa C. On the next day, December 25 – the big one, it’s Christmaaaaas and Urban Kitchen is going full tinsel tilt bells into the celebrations. Another internationally-diverse banquet will be available, alongside traditional treats and seasonal entertainment.

Soft Dhs270, house Dhs400, kids Dhs99 (for both). Dec 24 dinner 7pm to 10.30pm, Dec 25 brunch 12.30pm to 4pm. Welcome drinks available at Orchid Lounge 30 minutes before start time on both dates. To book call (02) 698 8888 or e-mail reservations.abudhabi@dusit.com

Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day at McGettigan’s

There’s a special edition of the Irish Bar’s famous weekend roast deal going down between December 24 and 26. Between 12.30 and 4pm, you dig into mountains of turkey and trimmings, alongside house beverages for just Dhs289. You can also celebrate your NYE at McGettigan’s with the very reasonable Dhs299 for three hours of bottomless selected beverages and a banging banquet. Lush starters, either beef wellington or grilled salmon for your main course and live music throughout, this really is starting 2022 off on the right foot. There’ll not be leaving you high and dry on the first day of January either. That’s not the Irish way. There’s a special Dhs289 roast dinner deal (which includes house beverages) and extended brunch deal. Happy New Year Abu Dhabi.

Dec 31 event 9pm to midnight. New Year’s Day brunch 12.30pm to 4pm. To book call (02) 698 8888 or e-mail reservations.abudhabi@dusit.com

Benjarong New Year’s Eve dinner

Thai something different this New Year’s Eve with the South East Asia extravaganza at Benjarong. Enjoy a meandering five-course tour through the highlands of Thai cuisine, a refined, romantic atmosphere, and a glass of bubbles all for just Dhs260.

Dec 31 7pm to midnight. To book call (02) 698 8888 or e-mail reservations.abudhabi@dusit.com

Dusit Delicatessens’ turkey-to-go

Operation laidback festive lunch at home is a go. Throughout December the expert kitchen team at Dusit are offering a special seasonal meal, put together with that homemade care, and priced at Dhs690 for a 6-7kg turkey package. Not a turkey fan? There are other roasts, a whole host of sides, and sweet festive treats.

Available until Jan 1, 2022. To book call (02) 698 8888 or e-mail reservations.abudhabi@dusit.com

Splendiferous Festive Pampering at Namm Spa

Dusit’s luxury spa is dishing out its own Christmas gifts this year in the shape of indulgence and relaxation. They have a special festive-themed treatment menu that includes such delights as the Elf Express (a 30 minute head and shoulder massage, Dhs180); Santa’s Spa Escape (two 30 minute sessions including a body scrub and one facial treatment Dhs350); and A Christmas Wish (a voucher for 120 minutes of spa treatments: 60 minute massage, 30 minute facial treatment, 30 minute body scrub, Dhs550).

To book call: (02) 698 8300 or e-mail dtadspa@dusit.com

925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road). Tel: (02) 698 8888, @dusitthaniabudhabi

Images: Provided