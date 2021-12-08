Sponsored: There’s brunches, festive feasts and much more…

Experience your favourite time of the year at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre where a festive program awaits on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Christmas Day

Suq Restaurant

Spend Christmas Day at the lush Suq terrace with a Christmas feast that includes roasts, succulent seafood, international delicacies and desserts. Santa will make a grand entrance that will amaze little ones and adults alike and there will be Christmas songs from a live band and games and activities for the littles ones.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs620 for soft drinks, Dhs795 for house drinks and Dhs995 for bubbles, Dhs310 for children six to 11, under 5’s free.

MINA Brasserie

For a feast with mulled grape and festive entertainment, head to MINA Brasserie. Guests can dine to their heart’s content on recipes inspired by Chef Michael Mina. It’s available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dec 24 and 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs490 for soft drinks, Dhs790 for bubbles.

New Year’s Eve

Mercury Lounge

Bring in 2022 at Mercury Lounge – the glamourous rooftop of Four Seasons Resort Dubai. Besides a sophisticated dinner, you will be treated to an unbeatable view of the fireworks at Burj Khalifa. The resort will also have its very own firework display guaranteed to wow in addition to music performances.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Dec 31, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs2,750 per person for a four-course dinner (excluding alcohol). Cocktail table with canapes Dhs1,375 (excluding alcohol) from 7pm.

Luna Dubai

For a magical winter evening heading into 2022, head to Luna Dubai. The city’s renowned rooftop nightspot will be covered in snow providing a magical winter backdrop to your evening. To add more dazzle to the night, you’ll have front row seats to the Burj Khalifa fireworks display.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dec 31, 7pm onward, Dhs1,500 minimum spend on food and beverages per person.

For reservations for Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach call 04 270 777 and Four Seasons Hotel DIFC 04 506 0000.

