Like it or not, the festive season is officially upon us which means it’s time to start finalising those plans. JW Marriott Marquis – the world’s tallest five-star hotel – has an exceptional list of festive offers, perfect for that special Christmas party, friends gathering or family ‘do.

Known as ‘The Destination of Exceptional Taste’, JW Marriott Marquis is home to twelve brilliant restaurants, including the award-winning Prime68and Bridgewater Tavern. From Christmas brunches to New Year’s Eve parties, there’s something to suit every partygoer and every taste.

For a memorable start to the new year, ring in 2022, book your spot at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Aqua. The event will take place out on the pool deck, overlooking the glittering city skyline, with free-flowing beverages (until midnight) and live performances from Claudia Patrice. It will run from 8pm until 1am, priced at Dhs1,500 per person – or book today for their Early Bird offer of Dhs 1,200

For Christmas celebrations, where do we start? For a lively festive with friends, head to the Dubai-famous brunch Wanderlust on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day and enjoy those feel-good party vibes that it’s known for. Pick your favourite dishes from a lavish buffet display and enjoy tunes from DJ Adam. Brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm on both days, priced from Dhs425 for the house beverages package.

For a more laidback family affair on Christmas Day, check out the Christmas Festive Family Brunch at Bridgewater Tavern, with views of the Dubai Canal. Relax and enjoy your day, with a host of BBQ favourites and delicious roast dinner staples. It takes place from 1pm to 4pm on both days, priced from Dhs395 for the house beverages package, and Dhs112.5 for children between the age of 6 to 12 years.

Other offers include festive brunch at Prime68, a sumptuous turkey takeaway with all of the trimmings, from La Farine, that you can take home to enjoy, plus a festive lunch and dinner at Kitchen6.

Celebrate the festive season in style, all under one roof at The Destination of Exceptional Taste…

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 414 300 or email jwmmrr@marriott.com. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

