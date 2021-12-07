Enjoy live performances five nights per week…

Live jazz music has a way of bringing audiences together unlike any other genre. The varied melodies and spontaneous rhythms captivate fans through a variety of subdivisions, in a way that has to be enjoyed live to really appreciate it.

Sola Jazz Lounge is the newest venue to champion the genre, found hidden inside the newly opened Raffles The Palm Dubai hotel. Offering sounds ranging from soulful jazz, to funk and Latin; Sola has a roster o talented musical artists from Tuesday to Saturday each week.

Claudia Patrice performs soul, jazz and Motown tunes on Tuesdays, while Nutella Riot Trio provides gypsy jazz on Wednesdays and Carrie Gibson’s Nuvo five-piece funky jazz act takes to the stage on Thursdays.

JR Trio features a different guest each week for their Latin jazz show on Fridays, and duo Henrick Solera will showcase their talented vocals and keys every Saturday.

Menu items include bar snacks such as crispy fried panko squid with jalapeño and spicy mayo, rock shrimp tempura with togarashi and black truffle vinaigrette and black cod and prawn gyoza, torched otoro and den miso sauce.

Cocktails are a big focus for the venue, who’s signature sling cocktail is the first to be enjoyed with or without spirits, while holding the integrity of its flavours. It uses vegan-friendly aquafaba to achieve the unique micro foam on top, as envisioned by award-winning in-house bartender, Zlato Kihler.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Tues to Sat, 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com