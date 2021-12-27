Sponsored: Ring in the new year in style…

As 2021 finally winds down, it’s time to start thinking about how to ring in the New Year, and one thing’s for you sure: you’ll want to start 2022 with a bang.

The Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi is making it easy for families and friends to eat well and party the night away without having to splurge.

Wear white and win

Revelries take place at Up & Below, the hotel’s cool rooftop spot with an all-white dress code. Bring your pals for a night of live entertainment, bar bites and free-flowing drinks, giveaways and a countdown you don’t want to miss.

Come dressed to impress for your chance to win exciting prizes and, as the clock strikes 12, head for the terrace and watch the skies come alive with epic views of the city’s fireworks.

NYE packages

Packages to the Up & Below white New Year’s Eve party are some of the most competitive in town. From 10pm until 1am, the soft drinks package costs just Dhs99, while the house drinks package is priced at Dhs199. Guests are welcome to elevate their packages to VIP status, which covers four guests, unlimited house drinks and a sharing platter, and the comfort of your own sofa seating area.

Up & Below, The Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi, 8pm onwards, Tel: (052) 9141207. @courtyardabudhabi