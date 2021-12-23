Sponsored: A gift that will add a sparkle to your loved one’s eyes…

Know someone who would love to add a spot of pandora to make their attire shine? Pandora has launched new collections for the holiday season with pieces that will make the perfect gift for a loved one to place under the tree.

There are two new collections that you will have to pick from – the Pandora Timeless Collection and Pandora Moments Collection. Want to know more about the collection to make it easier to make a decision? Read on…

Pandora Timeless Collection

The Pandora Timeless Collection includes classic styles with statement pieces that will add sophistication and elegance to the one who wears them.

They are designed with deconstructed details, hand-finished, innovative cuts and vibrant blue, green and pink stones. The statement items include sparkling rings (prices starting from Dhs395), a tennis bracelet (Dhs395), a halo pendant necklace (Dhs445), round and square drop earrings (Dhs395) and more.

Have a loved one who wants to add a charm to their pandora bracelet? There’s a levelled heart charm for Dhs395 that will be a perfect gift this season. Pandora Moments The collection here is inspired by the stunning night sky so you will be able to gift your loved ones the moon and stars this season. Some of the pieces in the collection feature hand-applied enamel and hand-set sparkle in a beautiful galactic blue hue. Pick from an asymmetric star collier necklace (Dhs395) which you can also pair with the matching bracelet (Dhs395). You can also purchase a star and crescent moon charm, a magnified star double dangle charm or a galaxy star charm (Dhs195) which your loved one can add to their pandora bracelet.

You can view the entire collection online on pandora.net and if you’ve seen one that catches your eye, make your way to the closest Pandora store in the UAE to make your purchase.

pandora.net

Images: Pandora