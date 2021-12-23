Sponsored: The Ras Al Khaimah resort is pulling out all the stops…

Looking to head out of the city this festive season? Make your Christmas an extra special one at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah. Found on Al Marjan Island, the resort has plenty in store to get you in the spirit.

Get that festive feeling at the Rixos Christmas Village, where you’ll find mulled wine, hot chocolate, pretzels, churros, German sausages, and plenty of children’s activities from a magic show, arts & crafts, to Jenga tournament, a circus show and more.

On Christmas Eve, enjoy a gala dinner with a special guest visit from Santa Claus, a Catholica Christmas buffet dinner or try the signature Christmas set menu. Entertainment will be abundant with everything you need to keep the little ones busy while you enjoy the festivities.

The following day is when you’ll want to be at the Catholica Christmas Day brunch. Expect a festive feast, with live entertainment and bubbly while the kids enjoy the magical world of Rixy Kids Club, creating festive arts & crafts, meeting new friends, showing their talents and more.

If paying witness to a new Guinness World Record is your idea of the best way to start 2022, then get ready for the incredible 12-minute fireworks display along the waterfront of Al Marjan Island.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr has enlisted some of the best entertainment in the UAE for New Year’s Eve, including a belly dance trio, fire and LED light show, acrobatics, and a DJ, saxophonist and violinist.

If that’s not enough, the resort will also host an Orthodox Christmas Eve dinner on January 6, plus Orthodox Christmas Day brunch on January 7. Those who celebrate can enjoy a feast of stuffed bell peppers, beef broth, dumplings with potato, roast duck and more.

Don’t delay, make your bookings now at rixos.com/en/hotel-resort/rixos-bab-al-bahr.