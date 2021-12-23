Sponsored: Dubai Festival City Mall has an epic night planned…

Something big is brewing at Dubai Festival City Mall this New Year’s Eve, and if you want to get involved then listen up. Anyone who spends Dhs150 or more is eligible for a ticket to the big extravaganza, which will feature more than 20 acts throughout the night.

Headline artists include Lebanese-Armenian music legend Guy Manoukian, Lebanese pop singer Yara, and French-Algerian singer and actor Faudel, who will all take to the stage on what is set to be the biggest night of the year.

The night will include not one but two huge fireworks displays (at 9pm and midnight), plus performances from Mario Reyes from The Gypsy Kings Family, Hanine Y Son Cubano (Arabic Cuban), Mohamad Samih (Khaliji), Boogie Breeze (American pop) and SS.H.A.N.A (international pop).

Visitors can also expect hourly showings of the popular IMAGINE laser, light and fountain show, between 6.05pm and 1am.

Throughout the night you’ll see 22 amazing acts, including three after-party DJs and three world-class headline acts, fireworks shows and much more. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis, so if you’re yet to start your Christmas shopping, now is the perfect time.

There are different tickets available, depending on how much you spend. For Fan Pits A & B, show proof of purchase of Dhs150, for VIP you’ll need to spend Dhs500, and those who spend Dhs1,000 will get VVIP access to the show.

If you want to get involved, all you need to do is shop at Dubai Festival City Mall before December 30. Then make sure to take your receipts to the customer service counter to redeem your ticket.

Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, December 31, 6pm to 1am. dubaifestivalcitymall.com