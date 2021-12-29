MetaTerrace aims to converge the physical and digital worlds…

Since the announcement of the Facebook group rebranding to Meta, the world has begun to question exactly what is the metaverse, and how will it affect our daily life? While we don’t have all the answers yet, you can explore a taste of what’s to come at DIFC’s new nightlife venue, MetaTerrace.

Fusing the physical and digital world into a real life lounge, MetaTerrace will feature a VR (virtual reality) room where, upon placing the glasses, guests will be transported to ‘alternative worlds, meet like-minded individuals, have drinks, engage in NFT and crypto discussions’.

Launching on Thursday December 30 and found in Central Park Towers DIFC, MetaTerrace will offer ‘nightlife enthusiasts, the blockchain community, and thrill-seekers a unique opportunity to get a glimpse of what the digital future looks like’. The event will see DJ performances as well as a host of surprises.

“With a spectacular view of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline, combined with an option to transact and make bookings in most cryptocurrencies and blue-chip NFTs, MetaTerrace has all the makings to become the centre of Dubai’s crypto scene, where enthusiasts and innovators can launch their projects, host meetups, and uphold the community spirit,” said Ciro Arianna, Co-Founder and CEO of ColossalBit and MetaTerrace.

While we don’t have any images of the interiors yet, we’re expecting a design as futuristic as the concept itself. Set in the ultra-modern space at Gate 32 DIFC, we can’t think of a better location for the forward-thinking venue.

Whether you’re all clued up on NFT, blockchain and crypto, or just keen to discover what it’s all about, make your reservation by calling (0)56 316 3491.

MetaTerrace, Central Park Towers, Gate 32, DIFC, opens Dec 30. Tel: (0)56 316 3491. @metaterrace