Get your creative juices flowing…

Do you constantly find yourself doodling? Or looking for a way to express your creativity? A recently opened cafe could help you achieve just that. Combining coffee with creativity, Studio Paper aims to give guests a space to unleash their inner artist.

Found near Al Safa Park, this creative corner offers access to tools and equipment to help you make your own mugs, posters, business card, stickers and more, all within a cafe-like environment. Mingle with like-minded creatives and you might even surprise yourself with what you can produce.

Unlike traditional printing services, Studio Paper doesn’t bind you to minimum order quantities, so small businesses or those working on personal projects can work to their own requirements.

Designed with floor to ceiling windows, marble tables and Mediterranean carpets, Studio Paper is as aesthetically pleasing as it is inspiring for creatives. No matter what your personal style, you’re bound to find something that piques your interest.

Creative Director of Studio Paper, Paul Green, says, “We are thrilled to provide the creative community with a space to explore beyond boundaries and print without limitations. This spot was invented with the goal of bringing a completely unique concept to the market, all for the love of printing.”

The cafe is open daily from 8am, however the studio runs between 9am and 5pm, Sunday to Thursday. Guests can enjoy freshly brewed coffee all day long, as well as a number of delicious breakfast and lunch dishes.

Studio Paper, Al Safa 1, Dubai, cafe daily 8am to 12am, studio Sun to Thur 9am to 5pm. @studiopaper.ae

Images: Provided