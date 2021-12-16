Sponsored: A wallet-friendly way to ring in the new year…

It’s no secret that celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dubai can get pricey, so it’s great to know that some venues are offering more affordable package options. At The Meydan Hotel, guests can celebrate the start of a new year from just Dhs285.

The Laid Back Dinner runs from 9pm to midnight on December 31, in an outdoor celebration that offers a view of the Dubai fireworks. Get comfortable on the lawn seating at Meydan Golf Course and enjoy an evening picnic with an extensive food selection and live entertainment.

Prices start at Dhs285 for dinner and free-flowing soft drinks, or with house drinks it’s Dhs425. If you want unlimited sparkling wine, it’s Dhs525 per person, while children are Dhs135. There will be a cash bar between 12am and 2am.

For a more formal affair, there’s also a gala dinner at Farriers Restaurant between 8pm and 1am, with a live singer and saxophonist. There will be live cooking stations offering authentic dishes from the West, Middle East, India, China and South East Asia, as well as plenty of tasty desserts.

For the gala dinner its Dhs600 for the soft drinks package, or Dhs800 with house drinks. For the sparkling package it’s Dhs100 extra per person. Kids under six can dine for free, while children between six and 12 will be charged Dhs300.

Want to make a weekend of it? Stay over at The Meydan Hotel and get the gala dinner and breakfast thrown in. From Dhs3,800 per room, guests can enjoy the full New Year’s Eve experience without worrying about how to get home after.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, December 31, 8pm onwards. themeydanhotel.com/Festive-Season

Images: Provided