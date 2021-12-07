Sponsored: Everything festive is right here…

The festive season is upon us and if you’re still mulling over Christmas plans, don’t worry, Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai has you covered.

From turkey takeaways to Christmas parties, here’s what’s happening at Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai this Christmas…

Festive Week

Visit Timo restaurant, Al Jaddaf Rotana’s signature Italian eatery and enjoy a tempting three-course seasonal feast featuring rich flavours that promise to satisfy. It’s available between December 19 and 25, priced at Dhs145 per person.

Turkey and Yule Log Takeaway

Hosting the Christmas party this year? Order your festive turkey and yule log from Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai. The turkey comes with all of the traditional trimmings, and you could even tell your guests you did it all yourself. It’s available to order from the beginning of December.

Corporate parties

There’s nothing like a Christmas party with your work pals to say goodbye to the end of the year. Celebrate your corporate party with plenty of entertainment, free-flowing beverages and a tasty buffet. It’s priced at Dhs180 per person inclusive of soft drinks and Dhs299 per person inclusive of house beverages. You could also opt for a buffet for 30 guests or a three-course set menu for Dhs260 inclusive of house beverages.

Christmas BBQ Eve Dinner

Bring your Christmas Eve festivities to life at Timo restaurant, Al Jaddaf Rotana as you savour the flavours from an exemplary BBQ menu that features signature holiday delights specially curated for the occasion. It’s happening on Friday, December 24 from 6pm to 10pm, priced at Dhs225 per person including soft beverages or Dhs350 per person including house beverages.

Christmas Brunch

Brunch the Italian way at Timo on December 25. There’s an international buffet with live cooking stations and plenty to keep the kids entertained. It runs at the perfect time, from 1pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs225 per person including soft beverages and Dhs350 per person including house beverages.

New Year’s Eve

There are two opportunities to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Al Jaddaf Rotana (all on December 31 of course). There’s a New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Italian restaurant, Timo, running from 8pm to 3am. You can get an all-inclusive package for Dhs350 per person including soft beverages or Dhs550 per person including house beverages. These packages run from 8pm to 1am, and until 3am you can enjoy drinks on an a la carte basis.

The other option is New Year’s Eve at The List Bar. Savour an a la carte menu featuring main course dishes and a tasteful mix of light bites paired with a selection of beverages. It’s priced at Dhs300 per person with house beverages for 2 hours or Dhs350 per person with house beverages for 3 hours. It’s open from 12pm.

Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai, Timo is open from 6am till 11pm and the The List Bar is open from 12pm till 3am. Tel: (0)4 596 2222. rotana.com

