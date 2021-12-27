Sponsored: Enjoy Josper-grilled meats, Maine lobster and plant-based options…

Jumeirah Group has had a refresh recently, with the influx of no less than 13 exciting new dining outlets. The first of which was Bastion, a chic modern brasserie and grill that boasts unbeatable Burj Al Arab views, from its Jumeirah Beach Hotel location.

The 25th floor restaurant has floor to ceiling panoramic windows, so you can expect calming ocean views and prime people-watching opportunities. With sophisticated interiors and a cosy sunken ceiling, the space has a delightfully homely feel.

The menu fuses old-school dining with modern flair, to deliver a European selection created with the finest quality meats and seafood. Highlights include caramelised onion tart with goat’s cheese and curly endive salad, crunchy potato niçoise with seared tuna, an olive tapenade and French beans as well as a selection of fresh raw and seafood plates.

Mains include Josper-grilled meats and house dishes, from New York tenderloin, to Japanese sirloin, Maine lobster and a tableside-carved Tomahawk for two. Signature house dishes such as twice-baked cheese soufflé with comté, gruyère and abondance cheese, and pan-fried gnocchi in sage butter with peas, asparagus and broad beans are sure to delight your palette.

For those who follow a plant-based diet, Bastion offers a delicious array of vegan dishes such as beetroot tartare, crispy avocado taco and cauliflower steak.

Cocktail fans will enjoy the chance to sample The Last Bastion, mixed with gin, raspberry liqueur, pineapple juice and egg white and the refreshing French 25 with fruity Cognac, raspberry and bubbles.

Open from 5pm, Bastion is the ideal spot to enjoy an ambient dinner while watching the sun set over the horizon. Bookings can be made by visiting jumeirah.com/Bastion or calling (0)4 432 3232.

Bastion, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah, Monday to Saturday, 5pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com/bastion.