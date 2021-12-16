Sponsored: From award-winning dining to rooftop parties or some R&R, you’ll be spoilt for choice….

New Year’s Eve in the UAE means you’re faced with some decisions. Dubai has loads of great New Year’s Eve events that should coax even the most reluctant NYE fan out of the house this year.

No matter how you feel like saying farewell to 2021 – and what a year it was – there’s definitely something to suit you at W Dubai – The Palm, easily one of the city’s hippest hotels. Just be sure you don’t leave it too late if you’re trying to avoid the ‘FOMO’ this year.

Here’ a look at the what’s happening across its top venues this NYE…

Akira Back

When: From 8pm, December 31

Price: Packages start from Dhs1,300

Enjoy award-winning Asian fare with curated beverages and live entertainment, set against the glistening backdrop of Dubai’s incredible skyline. Sit indoors or on the neon terrace and enjoy premium views of the best fireworks in the city. There are a variety of packages available, all of which include unlimited bubbles, grapes, hops and premium beverages served alongside Akira Back’s signature dishes and a dessert platter.

For bookings, call +971 4 245 5800 or email to wpalmdining@whotelsworldwide.com. akirabackdubai.com/specials

SOBE

When: From 8pm, December 31

Price: From Dhs500 per person

Party harder at Clandestino at Sobe, W Dubai – The Palm’s incredible rooftop bar. The stage is set for a fabulous Caribbean themed NYE countdown. Expect live entertainment, cabaret performances and perfect views of the fireworks.

For bookings, call +971 4 245 5800 or email to wpalmdining@whotelsworldwide.com. sobedubai.com/specials

AWAY SPA

When: December 1 to 31

Price: Dhs1,200 for 90 minutes

There’s no getting around it – December is always chaotic, whether it’s prepping to leave town or prepping for family and friends to arrive. A little relaxation could be just the ticket to see you through. Thankfully Away Spa is offering a special couple’s treatment in an exclusive private spa suite to help you unwind. This couple’s massage begins with an exfoliation and mud ritual, followed by a ridiculously relaxing hot stone massage, designed to loosen those knots, and target those tired muscles.

For more information on spa packages, call +971 4 245 5533 or email w.dxbtp.spa@whotelsworldwide.com

Images: Supplied