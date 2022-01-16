Make a splash without spending too much cash…

According to all sources, the pool’s the place to go when the mercury starts tickling the top end of the thermometer. And if you fancy going out and getting yourself absolutely soaking wet, here’s where to find all the city’s best pool days, starting at just Dhs50.

Al Maya Island & Resort

What price paradise? This dreamy island resort is just a 10 minute boat trip southwest of Abu Dhabi’s mainland. They’re offering a Horizon pool and beach pass from Dhs200 (weekdays) with Dhs100 back to spend on food and beverages at the hotel. Weekends are a little higher at Dhs250 but you get a cool Dhs100 chunk of that back to spend on dining and drinking in the resort (or unlimited hops between midday and 3pm). Return boat transfers are included in the cost of your pass.

Al Maya Island, from Dhs200, near Presidential Palace Gate One, (use the Google Map location for Al Maya Boat Dock), 10am to 8pm. Tel: (02) 667 7777

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

Pair your pool day with a view of one of Abu Dhabi’s most charismatic natural habitats, the mangrove forests. You can get day pass access to Anantara’s expansive pool complex Sunday to Wednesday for Dhs150, with that full Dhs150 back to spend on refreshments.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran. Tel: (05) 503 5121, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Cafe Del Mar

Straight from the Baleric beat factory of Ibiza, Cafe Del Mar has landed on the waterfront next to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. There’s an infinity pool, a cheeky little manmade beach, a swim-up pool bar, and an appropriately slamming soundtrack. Access is free for the adjacent Hilton guests, for everybody else day passes are available for Dhs250 between Monday to Friday (with Dhs150 back as F&B credit), weekends its Dhs350 (also with Dhs150 back as credit). We’ve been told brunch and ladies night will arrive shortly.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, daily 9am to midnight (1am on Thu and Fri), from Dhs250. @cafedelmarabudhabi

Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center offers what is probably one of the best value pool passes we’ve seen. It’s just Dhs50 for a full day (7am to 8pm) during the week, and Dhs75 for a weekend daym, best of all it’s located within quick skipping distance of recently reopened Up & Below.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 7am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi’s pool and beach pass is actually free, but they have a dazzling array of promotions that really are worth investing in. Take their ladies’ day for example — on Sundays between midday and 5pm, lasses can get unlimited glasses of pink rosé, Spanish blend rosé, and special pink beverages, along with a sunbed for Dhs149. At the same time, gents can also get in on the pink drink action, enjoy unlimited hops and dig into a food platter for Dhs299.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Thu from midday, packages from Dhs149. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

Emirates Palace

Get the royal treatment with a weekday pool pass at Emirates Palace. Adults can gain access to the pool and beach facilities from Dhs320 (with Dhs100 credit for Cascades restaurant). Kids aged four to 20 get in for Dhs160 with Dhs50 back as credit. At weekends, adults are Dhs425 and it’s Dhs210 for kids without dining voucher. Discounts are available for couples and families.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar. Tel: (02) 690 7311, @emiratespalace

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

It’s just Dhs200 for pool and beach access at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities whether you visit on a weekday or on a weekend. And the best part is, you get the full amount back to spend on food and drink. Now that really is the high life.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd, 8am to 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s Bayshore Beach Club offers day pass access to the property’s extensive outdoor chill space. You can enter this leisure lagoon for Dhs100 as an adult during the week (Dhs50 kids or nanny), or for Dhs130 at the weekend (kids Dhs60). Facilities include the private beach, infinity pool, kids pool (although the slide is currently closed), gym and Bayshore restaurant. The locker rooms and outdoor showers are now available, but due to the current government health precautions, you’ll have to bring your own towel and mask.

InterContinental, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. Tel: (02) 666 6888, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Marriott Al Forsan

We all know that Marriott Al Forsan is home to some pretty wild sporting adventures, but did you know that it balances those out with epic opportunities to chill out as well? Take the pool pass for example, take a dip in the huge palm-fringed pool, complete with swim-up bar for just Dhs100 during weekdays and Dhs120 at weekends.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A – 12th St. Tel: (04) 201 4000, marriott.com

Radisson BLU Abu Dhabi Corniche

This hotel has a beautiful pool complex that’s perfect for families. You can pick up weekday passes for Dhs150 and weekend ones for Dhs200. Regardless of which day you go, you get Dhs100 of that back to spend as F&B credit.

Corniche Road, Al Bateen. Tel: (02) 681 1900, @radissonbluauh

Radisson BLU Al Ain

From Sundays to Thursdays you can spend a full day at the resort, from 8am to sunset, for Dhs89 per adult, and Dhs60 for kids.

Al Sarouj. Tel: (03) 768 6666, @radissonblualain

Saadiyat Beach Club

This particular private pool complex is without doubt in the top tier of beach clubs for looks and facilities. The weekday passes are Dhs199 per adult (or Dhs249 for a couple), kids seven and over are Dhs100. For weekends it’s Dhs299 each or Dhs399 for a couple, kids are Dhs150.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 8pm. Book on the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website, Tel: (02) 656 3500

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

If you’re looking for something more luxurious, shamelessly indulgent, and just that little bit extra — you can take advantage of the The Nation Riviera Beach Club private cabana deal. It’s Dhs420 for in-house guests and members, Dhs630 for everybody else, you get to choose whether you want a beach or pool post code, and the offer includes a day pass, a house beverage and either a fruit platter or ice cream.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, . Tel: (0)2 694 4780. @stregisabudhabi

Telal Resort Al Ain

For a daycation that represents a real escape, Telal should always be on your radar. Their day pass includes complimentary use of the magnificent outdoor infinity lounge pool overlooking the desert dunes, use of the sunken pool, access to recreation area, and a delicious three course set menu. Priced at Dhs255 per person, or Dhs400 for a couple on weekdays (Sun-Thurs). At weekends it’s Dhs288 per person; or Dhs558 for couples (Fri & Sat). Kids are just Dhs99 and that price includes paddle boat activity and kid’s lunch menu.

Al Ain, until end of April. Tel: (03) 702 0000, @telalresortalain

West Bay

Gorgeous Corniche-front leisure complex, West Bay has recently opened a new wave pool and lazy river combo, to add to the already considerable lineup of fun-time facilities. And lazy rivers are amongst that small collection of things (which also includes cheesecake, salary SMSs and the music of Bob Marley) that literally nobody dislikes. Access to the pool and the lazy river comes free with West Bay day passes. For weekdays, adults get in for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs200 but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

West Bay, Abu Dhabi Corniche, pool and adventure park 10am to 6pm, day passes available from Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back for food and beverage purchases). Tel: (02) 692 437, @westbayabudhabi

Zaya Nurai

Take a trip to the paradise shores of Abu Dhabi’s own Bond Island — Zaya Nurai. Their day pass is Dhs480 (but you get a full Dhs420 of that back to spend on food and beverages at a selection of the resort’s luxurious restaurants or the spa) and includes return sea transfers, beach and pool access, and entry to the waterpark

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before session start time. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6229, zayanuraiisland.com

Images: Provided