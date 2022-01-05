Sponsored: From romantic dinners and staycations to relaxing spa treatments…

Valentine’s Day is edging ever closer and if you’re looking for the perfect gesture to treat your loved one this February, look no further than W Dubai – The Palm. This slick Dubai hotel has devised a stellar list of options for you to impress your loved one, or best pal, from romantic dinners to indulgent spa treatments.

Here’s what’s happening for Valentine’s Day…

A romantic dinner at Torno Subito

For a romantic alfresco dinner setting, retro Italian restaurant Torno Subito has everything you need. You’ll be greeted with a welcome drink and limoncello before being seated at your table which has been decorated for the occasion. A six-course menu includes carpaccio, ravioli ricotta spinaci e tartufo, succulent Wagyu cheek and a creamy pink cheesecake. You can book the terrace, a premium terrace or a private cabana, with different pricing and options to add champagne. The basic food-only terrace package is Dhs999 per couple, or Dhs1499 per couple with a bottle of champagne included. Dinner is from 7pm, February 14. An a la carte menu is also available.

A loved-up meal at Akira Back

Fans of Asian fare, head to Akira Back for a romantic dinner with a stunning backdrop. This nine-course meal includes seared foie gras, hamachi pizza, akira sashimi, A5 saroma Wagyu short rib and chocolate souffle. The dinner is paired with a bottle of champagne and unlimited soft drinks, all for Dhs2800 per couple. Dinner is from 7pm, February 14. An a la carte menu is also available.

Gaze from the rooftop at SoBe

Rooftop bar SoBe is well-known for its fabulous views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, and is the perfect spot to toast to love or friendship. Enjoy two glasses of champagne and twelve oysters on February 14 for Dhs300. If your Valentine’s Day is all about spending it with your girl group, head to SoBe on February 13 for two hours of unlimited drinks and 30 per cent off the food menu, between 8pm and 10pm.

Relax and de-stress at the spa

Couples

The gorgeous – and rather futuristic – spa at W Dubai – The Palm welcomes you for a relaxing couples massage in an exclusive treatment suite. The session includes a glass of bubbles and a bath ritual followed by a relaxing hot stone massage. It’s available from 10am to 10pm, February 1 to 28, priced at Dhs1,200 per couple.

Girl time

Forget the boys and book the ultimate treat with your bestie for ‘Galentine’s Day’. Head to Away Spa between February 1 to 28, to enjoy two 45-minute treatments of your choice and enjoy a selection of pink sparkling beverages. Take your pick from a Beauty Boost Facial, Knead More Massage, Mani Essentials, or Pedi Essentials. It’s priced at Dhs550 per person for two 45-minute treatments.

Book a night away

Nothing says romance quite like a quality night away, just the two of you. Book an overnight staycation at W Dubai – The Palm and live it up in a Spectacular Room (starting from Dhs2,200), featuring a large balcony overlooking the pool, beach and Dubai skyline, or a Marvelous Suite (starting from Dhs4,000), with a separate living room and large balcony. Indulge in a romantic three-course meal in your room or on your balcony, which includes a bottle of sparkling wine, plus truffled foie gras torchon or saffron poached canadian lobster, roasted halibut or spice dusted purple and white roast cauliflower, followed by rose strawberry mousse. Book online and use promo code LVU.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. marriott.com

Images: Provided