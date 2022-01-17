Sponsored: You can camp free of charge…

It feels like the UAE is finally getting back to normal, post-pandemic, and one thing we’ve really missed is an epic music festival. If you feel the same way, check out Oblivion: Chapter 2, a 42-hour music festival that is coming to the UAE desert.

The three-day, two-night music festival is brought to you by Black Mountain Entertainment. It is set to take place in the dunes at The Dunes Camping & Safari resort in Ras Al Khaimah, from January 28 to 30. There will be two stages and over 20 international and local DJs.

There are plenty of differently priced options for packages with tickets and luxury accommodation included, or you’re invited to bring your own tent and camp for free. General admission tickets start from Dhs370 for a Saturday-only pass, or Dhs500 for a two-day pass.

Accommodation packages that can be purchased include tree houses, tents, platinum pods, heritage huts, luxury and premium domes. General entry tickets will include entry to the event from 4pm January 28 to 10am on January 30, access to washrooms, access to F&B vendors, and live entertainment on and off stage.

Rave away to your heart’s content with headliners on stage 1 including: UMEK, WEHBBA, Pavel Petrov, Rafael Cerato, and Deniz Bull. Supporting acts include Anthony Drone & Frenchie, Eva Voytko, Doomaz, Cattaree, Karim Alkhayat and Kareem Mohamed.

Performers on stage 2 include: BKR, RDJ, Bazzuk, Broski, Cyrill Riyadi, DEA, Offcourse, Julovett, Katalyst, Kiril, Louis Brayle, and Msiyan.

The upcoming January 2022 event will mark the second time the Oblivion music festival has come to the Ras Al Khaimah desert.

Tickets and accommodation are available now on audiocult.net and oblivionrave.com

Oblivion: Chapter 2, The Dunes Camping & Safari resort, Ras Al Khaimah, January 28 to 30. WhatsApp +971 50 248 8584 or visit oblivionrave.com @oblivion_ae

Images: Provided