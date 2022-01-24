Sponsored: Last call for alfresco fitness fans…

If you’re a resident of Abu Dhabi, you’ve almost certainly heard of the Active Parks campaign.

It’s a month-long fitness campaign conceived by a creative collaboration between The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).

The event began at the back end of December 2021, aiming to inspire those who want to start 2022 on the right foot and will be offering a diverse mix of free alfresco fitness classes throughout the emirate until Wednesday, January 26, 2022. This means that if you want to join this wellness revolution, you’ll have to move quickly.

Free Parking

@activeparksabudhabi operates across 12 parks and urban spaces in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra (find a full list below). With multiple expert-led sessions available in each location daily.

Whether you have specific fitness goals in mind, maybe you’re in search of a golden step count, want to feel a little more flexible, or are all about getting gains in the great green outdoors, there are fun free activities to fit all schedules. These include Zumba, RunFit, Yoga, Bootcamps, CrossFit, Stretch & Mobility, and yoga.

Active Parks has been specifically designed to make it easy for all ability and fitness levels to take part, with specific inclusive sessions for people of determination.

Take part at Madinat Zayed, Al Ruwais Park 2 and Al Mirfa National Park in Al Dhafra Region; Al Jahili and Al Towayya Parks in Al Ain city; and Khalifa City Park 3, Sheikha Fatima Park, Dolphin Park, MBZ Park, Sports City Park, Electra Park and Al Shamkha Park 4.

Fit for life

There is no doubt in the scientific community about the importance of exercise in our lives. In addition to helping us stay in shape, live longer, improve confidence levels, fight off anxiety and depression, boost the immune system, make friends, fight disease, and appreciate the hauntingly sincere beauty of the natural world around us — exercising also provides us the opportunity to help raise each other up, to be the best ‘us’ that we can be, and to work on that list of pending podcasts we’ve been meaning to get through.

You can find the full schedule of classes, activities and locations on the addcd.gov.ae website. @activeparksabudhabi

Images: Provided/Getty