A new luxury residence is coming to Dubai, created by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani. Mr. C Residences already exists in Coconut Grove, Florida USA, and will now be opening in Jumeirah, along the Dubai Water Canal.

The stunning property boasts 27 exclusive units, each with private pools, where owners will be able to enjoy a host of incredible amenities. Perks include an outdoor movie theatre, lap pool, modern gym with spa and yoga room, Cipriani-managed Bellini Café, rooftop gardens, lifestyle app for residents and much more.

Inside you’ll find a sophisticated modern design with bright airy interiors and views stretching across the city. The lobby features curated art pieces and a luxury lounge overlooking the lush landscaped gardens.

The mind and body wellness centre has whole-body fitness zones, stretch, cardio, weights & fitness, personal training services, wellness lounge, juice bar, indoor yoga studio, Peloton studio, signature spa with treatment rooms and steam & sauna.

Each unit has open floor plan layouts, 11-foot glass to ceiling windows, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai views, private outdoor terraces, European porcelain tile floors, custom kitchen island, premium appliances and high-speed internet.

Duplex apartments feature a beautiful wooden spiral staircase, decorated with sheer white curtains, leading up to a chic boudoir and master bathroom, both designed in an elegant neutral colour palette.

A starting price for the apartments wasn’t given, but if you are interested in living in one of these incredible homes, they are currently only available to buy rather than rent. Just be sure to invite us to the housewarming party…

Images: Instagram