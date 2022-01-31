Sponsored: And there’s a limited-time seven-course menu to celebrate…

Last year it was announced that the Middle East & North Africa would be getting their own, regional edition of the 50 Best Restaurants awards. Naturally, given its glittering array of world-class restaurants, Abu Dhabi was chosen as the city to host the award ceremony.

And where better in this conoisseur’s city to stage the event, than at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, a culinary hub of 12 award-winning restaurants and bars.

A whole schedule of events will be taking place between February 4 and February 8, 2022 with the inaugural Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony taking place at Conrad on February 7. Here, for an audience of the region’s brightest culinary stars, the glittering Corniche-based hotel will get the opportunity to demonstrate its well-earned reputation for glamour and gastronomy.

RSVPs aren’t just limited to VVIPs, the rest of us can take part in the celebrations too. Take for example world class modern Japanese dining sensation, Tori No Su also at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, who’ll be offering a seven course tasting menu for just Dhs480. Exclusively available for one night only, on Tuesday February 8, 2022. Tables are extremely limited, so if you’re keen to participate, you’re advised to book now to avoid disappointment.

The magnificent seven

Diners visiting Tori No Su will be able to explore the creative mind of master cheffing talent, Natsuko Shoji — Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2020 and the owner of Été, an esteemed one-table, six-seat restaurant in Shibuya, Tokyo — and currently ranked as the 83rd Best Restaurant in Asia. Your dishes for this very special evening will include king crab tart; cold tomato soup with flounder fruit tartar caviar mille-feuille; edamame shrimp flan; mackerel taco and salsa; MB7 Wagyu beef and truffle; and mango tart.

Talking about the event, Alessandro Redaelli, General Manager of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers said “We thrive to be the best and most innovative when it comes to food and beverage offerings. Therefore being able to host such a prestigious event within our property celebrating the crème de la crème of the MENA food and beverage industry is an absolute honor.”

More cuisine-themed exploration

Highlights of other haute-fun haute-cuisine activities available during the February 4 to 8 event include industry expert-led talks; and live chef 50 Best Masterclasses.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, Tori No Su seven course menu Dhs480, Feb 7 only. Tel: (02) 811 5555 to book, hilton.com

