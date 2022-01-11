One to add to your reading list…

A new book is set to be published this month in January 2022 shining a spotlight on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The book titled, Dare to Dream: How Mohammed bin Rashid Made His Dream of Dubai Come True explores how, under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai has become a leading global hub for talent and a place where the Arab youth can find the resources and opportunities to fulfil their dreams.

The author, Raed Barqawi is one of the most respected journalists in the region and Executive Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej newspaper – the first daily Arabic newspaper to be published in the UAE.

The book, which will be published by Motivate Media Group, is set to launch in January in Arabic, and an English edition will follow.

Raed Barqawi will donate royalties from the book to Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities. He stated, ‘I have endeavoured to highlight the vision that has enabled Dubai to become one of the most alluring cities in the world. In Dare to Dream, I look into how HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid succeeded in enabling dreams in a region that had stopped dreaming.

He added that the book will also explore other significant topics such as the qualities that Dubai and the UAE possess that empower them to dream at a time when many have stopped; and what the future holds for the country.

Ian Fairservice, the Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, commented, ‘We are delighted to be publishing this fascinating new book about His Highness. Raed is one of the most distinguished voices in journalism and has been a trusted commentator on regional affairs over the past many decades. His book talks about the wisdom and foresight of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and traces the impressive development of the UAE. The book further explores His Highness’s leadership and forward-looking initiatives that have helped inspire and empower the youth.’

He added that it will be a fascinating read for anyone who has marvelled at the incredible growth story of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE.

You will be able to purchase the book on booksarabia.com

Images: Motivate Media Group