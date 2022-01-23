Sponsored: Comfort food doesn’t get any better than this…

When the temperatures drop and we reach for our jumper from the back of the wardrobe, there’s only one thing on our mind: comfort food. We’ll worry about our summer body later, because right now we want fries and plenty of ’em.

Luckily Le Rosé has read our mind, and launched not one but two epic new nights that sound totally delicious. The chic restaurant can be found in Address Fountain Views, and features a stunning terrace with a view of the world’s tallest building.

Every Tuesday, it’s time to tuck into a mountain of mussels at the new Soirée Moules et Frites night. For Dhs99 you’ll get a pot of tasty fresh mussels with unlimited – yes, unlimited – fries.

The heartwarming dish is exactly what you need on a cosy evening overlooking Burj Khalifa. And, if that’s not all, you can also enjoy two hours of unlimited wine for Dhs165.

Fancy a more meaty option? Block out your calendar on Thursdays as Soirée Steak et Frites is the answer. Enjoy a 250-gram black Angus rib-eye and unlimited fries, priced at Dhs125. This unmissable deal can also be paired with a two-hour wine package for an additional Dhs165.

Whether you’re planning a weekly date night, a catch up with friends, or somewhere to unwind after work, book yourself in on a Tuesday and Thursday and let Le Rosé take your worries away.

Le Rosé, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 828 6090. @lerosedubai