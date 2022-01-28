The man behind hits The Business and Don’t Be Shy is headed back to Dubai…

Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiësto is returning to the UAE. On Friday March 4, the legendary Dutch DJ will be taking over Coca-Cola Arena for a one-night-only performance.

Previously dubbed “the Godfather of EDM”, Tiesto has been releasing music since 1994, the platinum-certified producer is the man behind hits such as The Business, Jackie Chan and Don’t Be Shy. He was last in Dubai in 2018, where he performed at former nightclub Gotha.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at Dhs175 for Bronze, Dhs225 for silver, Dhs275 for Gold, Dhs295 for cocktail tables (four seats allocated per package, 16+) and Dhs350 for Golden Circle (16+). E-Tickets will be sent two days prior to the event.

The concert is a ‘free movement event’, and open to all ages provided that ticket holders can provide proof of vaccination. Children not eligible for the vaccination are not permitted to attend and the standing area is reserved for those aged 16 and above.

Proof of vaccine includes the AL HOSN app, DHA app, or a printed Dubai Health Authority Vaccination certificate. All visitors and tourists to Dubai must show their Government-issued vaccination certificate. You’ll need to keep your face mask on at all times throughout the evening.

Tickets are available at on the Coca-Cola Arena website, or via PlatinumList.net.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Friday March 4, doors open 6pm, vaccination required, from Dhs175. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Instagram