Saffron Brunch 2.0 has changed its schedule…

When it comes to party brunches, it doesn’t get much bigger than Saffron. The famous event is loved by Dubai dwellers all over, and recently returned bigger and better than ever – with a brand new look. Now, more change has come as the party shifts in line with the new weekend. Instead of being a Friday affair, Saffron Brunch 2.0 will now take place on Saturdays, at the same timings of 1pm to 4pm.

If you’re yet to experience it (where have you been?) you’ll have to trust us when we say this brunch is one of the biggest. More than 220 dishes across 20 live cooking stations, 17 beverage stations, live entertainment, weekly changing music themes and so much more awaits.

Enjoy flavours from around the world, from southeast Asian, to Indian, to seafood buffet feasts, meat carving, sushi and maki rolling, noodle soups, Korean BBQ, and so much more (the dessert area featuring chocolate fountain is a particular highlight).

With a new theme each week, live entertainment is abundant. This weekend will see the return of hip-hop, promising old school beats and exciting dance performances. Never one to shy away from fun, Saffron’s line-up includes magicians, movie characters, superstar singers and much more.

Saffron’s revamp was designed by New York-based award-winning designer Jeffrey Beers, offering a fresh, sophisticated feel with stylish turquoise tones and brass detailing.

Packages are priced at Dhs455 with house drinks or Dhs495 with sparkling wine. To find out more or to make a reservation, call (0)4 426 0000 or visit atlantis.com.

For discounts on Atlantis, The Palm’s restaurant, room stays and more, be sure to download the Atlantis Circle app. Blue members are entitled to 15 per cent off food and beverage, while Silver members are entitled to 25 per cent off and Gold members are entitled to 30 per cent off participating restaurants.

Saffron Brunch 2.0, Saffron, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. @saffronbrunch

