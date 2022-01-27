Bookings open from Friday January 28…

There’s a new dining and entertainment spot in town, and one that you’ll want to make sure you book a seat at. Dream is the name of the lavish new late-night dinner and a show concept, found at the base of Address Beach Resort in JBR.

The stunning restaurant utilises sophisticated projection technology to express different narratives throughout the evening. With plush, regal finishings, the space has been expertly designed to offer a luxurious experience while keeping its ethereal ‘Dream’ aesthetic.

It has a separate entrance away from the main hotel lobby, and a large marbled reception area. Upon entry guests will pass through a heavy curtain into the dining hall, which has a gold staircase leading up to the elevated VIP booth.

Outside, there’s a huge alfresco terrace named Garden of Dreams, which has its own DJ booth and bar, serving as the ultimate sundowner spot for after-work drinks. Come the weekend it will open throughout the afternoon, offering Mediterranean bites, shisha, and prime views of Ain Dubai.

Dream’s wow-factor lies within its evening show, which has been meticulously rehearsed to deliver a faultless performance. Combining singing, dancing and even roller-skating, the entertainment is akin to something you’d see in a fancy Vegas cabaret show.

The food menu is extensive, offering a range of meat and fish dishes, as well as pastas, pizzas and a whole selection of sides. Guests booking to see the show require a table booking, and can choose their meal from the a la carte menu.

Dream’s signature emblem will keep it’s ‘eye’ on you throughout the night, popping up in unexpected places. Guests are encouraged to ‘expect the unexpected’ at Dream, and even the bathrooms might surprise you.

Dream opens from 8pm and Garden of Dreams opens from 5pm, Address Beach Resort, JBR. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial / @dreamgardendubai

Images: Provided