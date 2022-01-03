Dine under the stars at this unique experience…

When it comes to dining in the desert, no one can top the luxurious experience on offer at Sonara Camp. The fine-dining restaurant is set amongst the dunes of Dubai Desert Conservation Area, offering seasonal cuisine and top live entertainment.

Now, the luxurious experience has expanded to Ras Al Khaimah, opening its doors in The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Similarly to the Dubai branch, the new camp is set over two levels of sprawling desert, which is home to a number of local wildlife.

Just an hour’s drive from Downtown Dubai, Sonara Camp Al Wadi is the ultimate bucket-list dining experience, where local and luxury combine for an unforgettable dinner in the sand. The experience begins on the upper level, where a spherical bar offers a host of cocktails, and boho lounge seats draped in fairy lights provide the ultimate sundowner setting.

A selection of family-friendly activities are on offer at the camp, including volleyball, soft archery, sand boarding and an owl show during sunset. After dark, make your way down to the lower level where a white-clothed table awaits.

The menu includes dishes such as slow cooked pulled lamb, chicken fajita tacos, black Angus strip loin, ratatouille and roasted cauliflower. An array of desserts will also come to the table for guests to indulge in.

While you’re dining, an interactive hawk experience will take place, before a magical belly dance performance and a dramatic fire-breathing show. Throughout the evening, alcoholic beverages and shisha will be available (at an additional cost).

Sonara Camp Al Wadi, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, daily 4pm to 10.30pm, Dhs860 adults, Dhs380 children. nara.ae @sonara_camprak

Images: Provided