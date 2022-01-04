Fondue cheese? Yes please…

Winter vibes have landed at luxe Dubai restaurants La Cantine Du Faubourg and Twiggy by La Cantine – but not the ones we’re used to. Both restaurants, managed by Rikas Group, have undergone an Alpine-themed makeover, complete with Savoie-inspired menu.

Savoie is a department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of Southeastern France, known for comforting food such as fondue and raclette.

Discover Chalet 105, where Twiggy and La Cantine have partnered with Mont Blanc to reimagine each venue with vintage furniture, skis and a fireplace. From now until the end of February, guests can enjoy the cosy set-up alongside a set menu of indulgent dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cantine Du Faubourg (@lacantinedubai)

Be transported to the French Alps through your tastebuds. The menu starts off with a welcome drink of a French mulled wine called Vin Chaud, followed by a choice of French onion soup or truffled chestnut soup.

Make sure you wear stretchy clothes, as next up you’ll enjoy fondue Savoyarde, melted cheese accompanied with bread, green salad as well as melted raclette cheese accompanied with green salad, potatoes, pickles with a charcuterie platter (a vegetarian option is available).

Finally, if you’re not all fondue’d out, you’ll tuck into a heartwarming chocolate fondue with a selection of fresh fruits and sweets. The menu is priced from Dhs400 at La Cantine Du Faubourg and Dhs450 at Twiggy by La Cantine.

Chalet 105, La Cantine Du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, daily from 7pm, Dhs400. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Chalet 105, Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, daily from 7pm, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

Images: Provided