The flight ban from 12 African countries will be lifted from Saturday, January 29. The list of countries includes South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The news was confirmed by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) last night.

Entry procedure updates

The NCEMA also confirmed entry procedures for three African destinations: Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

It includes a negative PCR test result taken 48 hours from the date of departure at an approved centre with a QR code. At the airport prior to departure, a rapid PCR test will need to be taken and another PCR test upon arrival.

According to The National, the new rule comes into effect on 2.30pm on Saturday.

The post stressed and urged passengers to not travel if they were feeling symptoms of Covid-19 and to take the necessary precautions.

Images: Getty Images