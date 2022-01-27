Sponsored: Feast on new plant-based masterpieces…

Located almost like a hidden gem at the beachfront luxury resort, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Folia is a green oasis where vegans (and non-vegans) can come and indulge in some of the tastiest plant-based dishes in Dubai.

Folia means ‘from the leaves’ in Latin reflecting the beautiful garden oasis where you will enjoy your meal. The restaurant’s dishes are all prepared by Chef Matthew Kenney who has added new dishes to the menu.

Chef Matthew Kenny stated, ‘Our aim, through this wonderful collaboration with the talented Four Seasons team, is to inspire Dubai and the world to eat well. Our new menu, which features some of my most vibrant dishes, is an exciting chapter on our journey to shape the future of food.’

So, What’s On the menu?

For a refreshing bite, check out the cold and crisp section of the menu. You will find watermelon poke with kale, macadamia and pickled ginger all topped with a ponzu-lime marinade and mint garnish adding refreshing notes to your palate and a burst of freshness with each bite.

Coming with friends? Great news because Folia’s sharing dishes are a must-try. Their hot chicx mushroom sliders will melt in your mouth and the Buffalo cauliflower is a must-try for fans of tanginess and spice.

Plant-based pizzas and flatbreads are also available. Choices include the heirloom tomato pizza with almond ricotta and olives and a totally Instagrammable tie dye pizza with rosa sauce, Pomodoro and basil pesto

Oh, and we haven’t gotten to listing the mains yet which include herb gnocchi with market vegetables and tomato butter, smoked king oyster buns, club sandwich and more.

End your night on a sweet note and pick from Folia’s desserts. The restaurant recommends you to share so you can try all three available. There’s a chocolate orange tart, Tahitian vanilla panna cotta and a coconut banana cream tart.

Want to tuck in? Make sure you make a reservation on 04 270 7777.

Folia, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com