We realise we don’t have to convince you about how good the dining scene is here in Abu Dhabi, you already know. Nor do we need to linger on the number of incredible new restaurants that have opened here in the last few months. But, if you’re anything like us, the side effect of having all of this gastronomic wonder on your doorstep can put your belt notches under some serious pressure.

And sure you could follow the legions of January warriors in the annual migration back to the gym, but what if we told you there was a way to workout with expert trainers, for completely free, in the green serenity of our emirate’s park network.

Active Parks

With sessions taking place daily until Wednesday January 26, 2022, @activeparksabudhabi is a comprehensive fitness campaign conceived by a creative collaboration between The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).

Grass roots

Open to everybody eight years and over, Active Parks has curated 380 free-to-attend outdoor fitness sessions across 12 parks and urban spaces in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Those locations include Madinat Zayed, Al Ruwais Park 2 and Al Mirfa National Park in Al Dhafra Region; Al Jahili and Al Towayya Parks in Al Ain city; and Khalifa City Park 3, Sheikha Fatima Park, Dolphin Park, MBZ Park, Sports City Park, Electra Park and Al Shamkha Park 4.

You can find the full schedule of classes, activities and locations on the addcd.gov.ae website.

Making fitness fun

Available activities include Zumba, RunFit, Yoga, Bootcamps, CrossFit, Stretch & Mobility, and yoga.

Active Parks has been specifically designed to make it easy for all ability and fitness levels to take part, with specific inclusive sessions for people of determination.

The programme launched on December 30, and so far hundreds of residents have taken up the challenge to work on their fitness goals at the more than 160 sessions already hosted by experienced instructors.

Fit for life

There is no doubt in the scientific community about the importance of exercise in our lives. In addition to helping us stay in shape, live longer, improve confidence levels, fight off anxiety and depression, boost the immune system, make friends, fight disease, and appreciate the hauntingly sincere beauty of the natural world around us — exercising also provides us the opportunity to help raise each other up, to be the best ‘us’ that we can be, and to work on that list of pending podcasts we’ve been meaning to get through.

Talking about the initiative, H.E Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office at DCD, said: “Our communities are embracing the opportunity to stay fit and healthy by taking part in a diverse range of free classes in line with their requirements and needs, in the abundant green spaces which form part of the emirate’s world-class integrated infrastructure.”

H.E. Talal Mustafa AL Hashemi, Executive Director of Sports Developments Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “After a successful launch, we can see how well the inclusive Active Parks program is being embraced by our multinational community. The schedule of activities caters to all ability levels, and it is evident to everyone here how inclusive and welcoming the sessions are, regardless of ability.”

Images: Provided