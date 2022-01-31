The updated timings come in line with the new weekend…

If you regularly take an RTA taxi in Dubai, you need to listen up, as the peak hours have now changed, which means a change in taxi fares too. The updated timings come in line with the new UAE weekends (which are now Saturday and Sunday), so make sure you’re aware to avoid any surprises.

On January 31, Dubai’s Roads and Transports Authority (RTA) said in a Tweet that: “RTA would like to inform you about the adjustment of peak times for taxis in Dubai in accordance with the decision to change the days of the weekend. You can book online during the mentioned times for an easy and comfortable journey.”

The meter will start at Dhs12 during peak hours, as opposed to Dhs5 during off-peak hours. Peak hours and pricing are as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 10am, 4pm to 8pm

Friday: 8am to 10am, 4pm to 12midnight

Saturday and Sunday: 4pm to 12midnight

The RTA also recently announced changes to metro timings for the red and green lines in accordance with the new weekend. Here they are:

Monday to Thursday: 5am to 1.15am

Friday and Saturday: 5am to 2.15am

Sunday: 8am to 1.15am

You can find a full list of timings for RTA metro, tram, buses and water taxi here.

