Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
There were so many amazing snaps to choose from…
Whether or not you’re a fan of the UAE winter, we all can agree that a cooler climate equals cooler photos for the ‘Gram. The UAE is already easily one of the most photogenic countries in the world and there’s ample proof on social media.
This week, we are sharing photos of the New Year’s Eve fireworks, the rains, stunning skylines and more.
Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.
The dazzling NYE firework show
View this post on Instagram
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2020 Dubai
View this post on Instagram
Did you know, the UAE Pavillion was designed in the shape of a falcon in flight? The retractable wings on the roof move to make it look like a falcon soaring through the skies.
Burj Khalifa on a rainy day
View this post on Instagram
Old Dubai saw plenty of showers too…
View this post on Instagram
Marina skyline from afar
View this post on Instagram
The mesmerising Dubai skyline
View this post on Instagram
Burj Khalifa on its 12th birthday on January 3
View this post on Instagram
Dubai truly has it all
View this post on Instagram
The most photographed landmark in Abu Dhabi – Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
View this post on Instagram
Chasing the sunset in the capital
View this post on Instagram
Standing out even in monochrome
View this post on Instagram
And here’s one in colour
View this post on Instagram
Finally, here’s a beautiful photo of the Sharjah cityscape
View this post on Instagram
Images: Instagram
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT