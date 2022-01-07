There were so many amazing snaps to choose from…

Whether or not you’re a fan of the UAE winter, we all can agree that a cooler climate equals cooler photos for the ‘Gram. The UAE is already easily one of the most photogenic countries in the world and there’s ample proof on social media.

This week, we are sharing photos of the New Year’s Eve fireworks, the rains, stunning skylines and more.

The dazzling NYE firework show

UAE Pavillion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Did you know, the UAE Pavillion was designed in the shape of a falcon in flight? The retractable wings on the roof move to make it look like a falcon soaring through the skies.

Burj Khalifa on a rainy day

Old Dubai saw plenty of showers too…

Marina skyline from afar

The mesmerising Dubai skyline

Burj Khalifa on its 12th birthday on January 3

Dubai truly has it all

The most photographed landmark in Abu Dhabi – Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Chasing the sunset in the capital

Standing out even in monochrome

And here’s one in colour

Finally, here’s a beautiful photo of the Sharjah cityscape

