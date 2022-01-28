The sky dominated the ‘Gram this week in UAE…

If you ended up listening to the comedy/disaster film Don’t Look Up on Netflix, you would have missed some beautiful cloud formations, sunbursts and sunsets in UAE this week. Thankfully, not all of you did and we found some beautiful snaps on the grid this week.

This week, we are dedicating the post to photos snapped up of the beautiful sky, cool skylines and much more…

Beautiful skyline

We love the sky in this one…

Here’s another cool sky click taken at Global Village

Very dramatic…

 

A post shared by Nadeem Mundokil (@nadeemmundokil)

Enchanting dawn over Dubai Creek

 

A post shared by George Mathew – Dubai (@mat_gec)

Sunrise in Hatta

 

A post shared by Dubai_UAE_Photos (@naikmiran)

Grand Mosque framed by Wahat Al Karama

 

A post shared by Pooja Shenoy (@pooj_clix)

Cool shadows

 

A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Lovely Louvre Abu Dhabi

 

A post shared by Vadim Sadovski (@vadim_sadovskiy)

Postcard from Abu Dhabi

 

A post shared by NCCIberoamerica (@ncciberoamerica)

