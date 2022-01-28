The sky dominated the ‘Gram this week in UAE…

If you ended up listening to the comedy/disaster film Don’t Look Up on Netflix, you would have missed some beautiful cloud formations, sunbursts and sunsets in UAE this week. Thankfully, not all of you did and we found some beautiful snaps on the grid this week.

This week, we are dedicating the post to photos snapped up of the beautiful sky, cool skylines and much more…

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Beautiful skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareem El Dabbagh كريم الدباغ (@kdabbagh)

We love the sky in this one…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱📸 (@ma.shaiban)

Here’s another cool sky click taken at Global Village

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwin | Dubai Pics (@shutterlockframes)

Very dramatic…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Mundokil (@nadeemmundokil)

Enchanting dawn over Dubai Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Mathew – Dubai (@mat_gec)

Sunrise in Hatta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai_UAE_Photos (@naikmiran)

Grand Mosque framed by Wahat Al Karama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Shenoy (@pooj_clix)

Cool shadows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Lovely Louvre Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vadim Sadovski (@vadim_sadovskiy)

Postcard from Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCCIberoamerica (@ncciberoamerica)

Images: Instagram