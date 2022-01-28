Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
The sky dominated the ‘Gram this week in UAE…
If you ended up listening to the comedy/disaster film Don’t Look Up on Netflix, you would have missed some beautiful cloud formations, sunbursts and sunsets in UAE this week. Thankfully, not all of you did and we found some beautiful snaps on the grid this week.
This week, we are dedicating the post to photos snapped up of the beautiful sky, cool skylines and much more…
Beautiful skyline
We love the sky in this one…
Here’s another cool sky click taken at Global Village
Very dramatic…
Enchanting dawn over Dubai Creek
Sunrise in Hatta
Grand Mosque framed by Wahat Al Karama
Cool shadows
Lovely Louvre Abu Dhabi
Postcard from Abu Dhabi
