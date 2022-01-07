Florida feels right here in Dubai…

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to lavish hotels in Dubai, but there’s an exciting new development on the Palm Jumeirah that needs your attention. Say ‘hello’ to Th8 Palm, the Miami Beach-inspired luxury resort.

The location

Th8 Palm is located on the crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, meaning it has stunning sea views on both sides of the hotel and those beachy holiday feels that make you feel like you’ve escaped the bustle of the city, if only for a night.

The look and feel

The hotel is inspired by the Sunshine State’s most bustling city, Miami, and this is evident upon arrival from its glistening gold glass exteriors. The aesthetics of the lobby, restaurant, rooms and pool combine the simple with the eclectic, with decor ‘inspired by the fashion, glamour, jet-set lifestyle and art deco scene of Miami Beach’. The breezy open-air building keeps the beach vibes flowing throughout.

The rooms

Th8 Palm is a boutique all-suite resort, comprising 121 lovely and comfortable suites, each with gorgeous sea views. It’s worth noting that each suite comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, but who comes on holiday to cook?

The facilities

The Fluid Beach Club pool here is very chic, with vibrant red parasols and white sun beds. DJs and dancers turn up the heat in the afternoon, while wonderfully whimsical lotus ice creams are served poolside. Elsewhere, there’s a volley ball net on the beach and a fully-equipped gym.

The food and drinks

The Envy bar and restaurant is a stylish place to hang out. It serves up some excellent pizza and pasta dishes, while in the morning, there’s a plentiful breakfast buffet, serving everything from croissants and cooked breakfast to fluffy pancakes, made to order.

The room rates

Rates start from Dhs1,788 per night for a one-bedroom suite for two guests.

Th8 Palm, The Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening on November 15. accor.com

Images: Provided