If, like us, you’re a bargain hunter then you’ll want to clear your calendar this weekend. It’s the finale of Dubai Shopping Festival, and to celebrate, malls across Dubai are offering up to 90 per cent off across a range of brands.

From January 28 to 30, enjoy discounts of 25 per cent to 90 per cent at more than 3,000 outlets across Dubai. More than 500 brands will be slashing their prices across a huge range of items at over 2,000 stores citywide.

The massive sale comes as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which runs across the city until January 30, 2022. Some of the brand you can expect to see taking part in the sale include Bath & Body Works, Hollister, L’Occitane, Pandora, Zara, Victoria’s Secret, Versace and many more.

There are plenty of opportunities to get your hands on great deals throughout the Dubai Shopping Festival, which has been on since December 15, 2021. From great deals to shopping sales, cash and skywards giveaways, there’s a deal for everyone. The malls are expected to get busy, so be sure to arrive early to avoid the crowds, and get your hands on the best bargains to be had in store.

Also happening this weekend, to help close DSF in style is a performance by Brit popstar James Blunt. As part of his The Stars Beneath My Feet greatest hits tour, James Blunt will entertain concert goers at the Coca-Cola Arena on January 29, performing a compilation of the musician’s biggest tunes from his 17-year career, including the likes of “You’re Beautiful” and “Cold.”

