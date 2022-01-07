With a pet-friendly garden…

The original was voted ‘7th most Instagrammable cafe in the world’, but now Tania’ Teahouse is branching out with another venue, called Sereni-tea. Opening on Saturday January 8, the new teahouse can be found nestled in Umm Sequeim, and promises to be just as aesthetically pleasing as its flagship.

Gearing away from the ‘everything in pink’ strategy of Tania’s Teahouse, Sereni-tea has more of a ‘hygge’ design, with a sage and terrazzo coffee bar and chic terrazzo tables, using Scandinavian and Nordic influences.

The home-grown cafe makes all of its food fresh in-house, with menu highlights such as ‘eggs ben-addict’, ‘enjoy the lentil things’ (wholesome lentil salad), and ‘let that man go’ (tropical salad). The cafe also caters to guests who have gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan, sugar-free or dairy-free dietary requirements.

With thirty different flavours of healing teas, Sereni-tea’s collection is custom blended by founder, Tania Lodi. All of the teas are organic, ethically sourced and contain zero artificial ingredients, with benefits such as anti-inflammatory, and gut-healing ingredients.

Not a tea fan? You’ll also find speciality coffees harvested exclusively by women in Rwanda, plus a range of adaptogen lattes called, ‘magic mylks’ which include ingredients such as special mushrooms, supplements and herbs.

The space features an outdoor patio and garden that’s perfect for the sunny cool winter days, and you’re even welcome to bring your furry friend along to enjoy it with you.

Sereni-tea by Tania’s Teahouse, 9 29b Street, Al Manara, Umm Sequeim, daily 9am to 5pm, from Sat Jan 8. Tel: (0)58 588 2642. @TaniasTeahouse

Images: Provided