They’re set to be spectacular shows…

Calling Dubai’s all-singing, all-dancing crowd – two massive shows are coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in March, 2022. From a family-friendly sing-along to a spine-tingling ‘Queen by Candlelight’ show, there’s set to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s all the details of two fabulous shows…

The Greatest Show

See the little ones’ faces light up at The Greatest Show, as they dance and sing their hearts out to their favourite tracks from popular movies such as Frozen, Trolls, Moana and even the latest Sing movie. There will also be tracks from The Greatest Showman, the musical drama that has taken the world by storm since its release in 2017. The Greatest Show, which will take place on March 5 at 1.30pm, will be a dazzling performance which includes a cast of live singers from London’s world-famous West End, alongside jaw-dropping circus performers that are sure to make the crowd ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ as they defy gravity.

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1.30pm

Tickets: Priced from Dhs75

Queen by Candlelight

Queen fans will be treated to a hair-raising performance from 7.30pm on March 5 with the ‘Queen by Candlelight’ show. It comes to Dubai’s Coca-Cola arena after a sell-out tour of Britain. It will feature a cast from London’s West End who will keep that Queen candle burning with an energetic performance. The stage will be bathed in candlelight as these talented singers belt out some of the 1970’s rock band’s biggest hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want To Break Free and so many more.

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7.30pm

Tickets: Priced from Dhs75

Buy your tickets here.

Images: Provided