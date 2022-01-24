Sponsored: Best of the brunch…

With these beautiful winter temperatures and the soothing on-shore breeze, alfresco brunch season is in full rhythmic swing in the capital.

And if you’re in the mood for good food with a side of boho-chic, the beach lounge at West Bay should be on your play list.

Wild West

The brunch at West Bay’s gorgeous shore view lounge takes place every Saturday across an easy 1pm to 5pm grazing window. The brunch pairs privileged Gulf backdrops with culinary mic drops, starting at Dhs249.

If you want to make a day of it, the house package comes in at Dhs379 and the bubbles option is Dhs479, both of which include day pass access to the expansive collection of plush amenities at the wider West Bay complex. Relax on the 800m stretch of private lounger-strewn beach, plunge into the adult pool, or the family pool; you can luxuriate doing laps of the lazy river, or crash through crests at the new wave pool. Your post-brunch schedule is entirely up to you.

This is part brunch, part daycation.

Wicked dishes of the West

The menu carries through with West Bay’s commitment to putting its big international gastro-noms, where your mouth is — starters include octopus, burrata, oysters, duck confit croquettes, mushroom and truffle arancini, tacos and sushi.

Mains are served directly to your table and involve a big collection of grilled prime meat, miso salmon and seafood; authentic British fish and chips with tartar sauce and lemon veggies; there are vegetairan and vegan options too, mushroom and saffron risotto; and porcini mushroom rigatoni arabiata.

And for dessert? Try churros, chocolate fudge cake, exotic fruits and dulce de leche.

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 for soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs479 bubbles. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Images: Provided