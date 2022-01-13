It’s free to attend, too…

Is ‘travel more’ new part of your 2022 New Years resolutions? Perhaps you’re dreaming of dazzling architecture, attractions to pack every minute of your trip with, and feasting your way through a brand new city? Then a trip to Singapore might just be what your travel plans need.

To get you inspired, Singapore Tourism are hosting the latest talk in their SingapoReimagine Global Conversations series at Expo 2020’s Terra Auditorium on Saturday January 22. The event takes place from 3.30pm to 5pm and is free to attend, but you’ll need to register beforehand here.

As per Expo 2020 requirements, visitors must have a negative Covid-19 PCR tests taken within 48 hours.

So, what can we expect?

Well, the panel will pack plenty into the 90-minute discussion. A focus on post-pandemic travel will see them deep dive into what the next generation wants from a destination, and how the evolution of the travel sector will be reliant on partnerships, technology and local communities.

A thought-provoking array of topics will include how AI and technological innovations have a role to play in tourism, and how sustainability and destination impact are coming together as a central focus for next-generation travellers.

Of course, much of the debate will be dominated by the trends on the ground in Singapore, and what visitors returning post-pandemic can expect, perfect for getting inspired for that much-dreamed-of getaway.

Meet the speakers

Xavier Anglada, Managing Director – Energy GCAL, member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council, and Innovation Lead in the Middle East

With more than 25 years’ experience in the digital, fintech, high-tech, media and communications industry around the globe, Xavier’s extensive knowledge covers some of the most important areas in tourism today. Xavier has featured as a keynote speaker in leading conferences on the topics of Energy Transition, Future Workforce, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, Innovation and Insurtech in multiple countries.

Michael Magill, Managing Director, RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd Middle East

Having held positions in a number of architectural practices, he opened RSP Dubai in 2009, expanding the team from 9 to more than 70 professionals. Leading a team on some of the region’s most iconic projects, they’re the design minds behind visual masterpiece’s such as Al Rajhi Bank Headquarters in Riyadh, Khalifa University Campus in Abu Dhabi, Nakheel Mall and The Palm Tower in Dubai.

He has won the Architect of the Year by Design Middle East Awards consecutively since 2019.

Dr. Barkathunnisha, Co-Founder, World Women Tourism; Founder, Elevated Consultancy & Training

Dr. Nisha is a tourism consultant and academic with more than 25 years extensive management experience in the Tourism, Hospitality and MICE industry. Her research and consultancy experience extends across destination marketing, women in tourism, sustainable tourism practices and Halal tourism, amongst others. Dr.Nisha is a co-founder of World Women Tourism, a network intelligence platform that provides opportunities to women in tourism to connect, grow and flourish.

Terra Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, 3.30pm to 5pm, Saturday January 22. Register here